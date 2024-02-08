The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, urged the state government to ban the use of styrofoam for food purposes in the state.

The appeal was made following a motion co-sponsored by the majority leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin, and another member, Gabriel Babajide, on the need to ban the usage of styrofoam for food service, storage and other related usage in the state.

To ensure the effectiveness of the ban, the motion sought synergy among the Ministries of Health, Environment and Natural Resources, and the State Executive Council.

According to its sponsors, the motion is aimed at preventing the harmful effects of takeaway packs on humans and the environment.

While presenting the motion, Mr Babajide said research had revealed that it takes hundreds of years before styrofoam degrades in the soil and as such becomes dangerous to the environment.

“We are all aware that the use of styrofoam is common in Africa, and Nigeria, due to our population and availability of market. Our country leads in the usage of this harmful container on the continent. Mr. Speaker, the presence of styrofoam in our marketplaces, restaurants, streets, and even in drainage systems is visible to the blind.

“Observe that just three weeks ago, the Lagos State government banned the total use of single-use plastics known as styrofoam. The government of Abia State has also ordered the same ban on styrofoam. These are proactive measures to phase out the total use of the deadly substance. It is, however, very important as a matter of utmost urgency, to stop the use of styrofoam in Oyo State, as it is hazardous to both the environment and human beings,” he said.

The lawmaker further observed that some states and cities in the United States of America (USA) have banned single-use plastic items, like styrofoam, to cut down on waste and encourage the use of biodegradable or reusable items.

In his reaction, the lawmaker representing Ibadan Northeast 1, Abiodun Babalola, further highlighted the implications of the use of styrofoam to both human and aquatic lives, stressing that there was a need for the government to take urgent steps on the matter.

Speaking afterwards, Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, urged the Ministry of Information and Orientation, and other information dissemination organs of government, to organise enlightenment programmes to sensitise the public on the danger of using styrofoam.

