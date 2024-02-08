Fire has razed a section of a building in Dunukofia Local Government Area Secretariat in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The fire outbreak, it was gathered, happened late on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that no life was lost in the incident, but some documents and furniture were destroyed by the fire.

The Chairperson of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday night.

Mr Agbili said they received a distress call about the inferno at about 6:53 p.m. on the day.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and gallant firefighters to the scene of the fire and fought, controlled and extinguished the fire,” he said.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire was bush-burning which was started by unknown persons, adding that the fire later spread to the secretariat.

“During the firefighting operations, we were able to control and extinguish the fire and prevent it from destroying a lot of things at the local government council,” he stated.

He urged residents to endeavour to clear all bushes around their neighbourhood, especially during this dry season to avoid fire outbreaks.

Fire outbreak in Anambra

Anambra has witnessed increased fire outbreaks in recent times.

The latest incident occurred barely a day after two separate fire outbreaks were recorded at Timber Market in Nnewi and another in Awka, the state capital.

The outbreaks were, however, controlled by firefighters who arrived at the scenes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

