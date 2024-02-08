Troops of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday succeeded in rescuing 18 female kidnap victims from their captors and handed them over to the Katsina State Government.

The Brigade Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Katsina, Oluremi Fadairo, said the soldiers took a rescue operation to the bandits’ enclaves at Yan-Tumaki and Dan-Ali forests.

He explained that the troops successfully engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, after which they successfully rescued the victims.

Mr Fadairo, a brigadier general, said the troops then handed over the victims to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu.

He stressed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to continue to work for the restoration of permanent peace in the state.

The commander charged the personnel under the Brigade to sustain such rescue operations to ensure that all other kidnap victims were freed.

Responding, Mr Mu’azu restated the maximum commitment of the government to restore permanent peace in the state.

Mr Mu’azu explained that Governor Dikko Radda has invested hugely in the security sector, adding, ”The investments have been yielding positive results.”

The commissioner commended the military and other security agencies for their courageous service towards restoring peace in the state and urged them to maintain the tempo.

He, therefore, advised the bandits, kidnappers and other criminals to repent immediately or face a myriad of unpalatable consequences.

The commissioner equally assured security agents that the government was making necessary efforts to rescue the women kidnapped on their way to a wedding ceremony in Sabuwa Local Government.

He further advised the people, especially in front-line line local governments, to avoid night travel for their safety.

Mr Mu’azu also urged people of the state to always assist in providing useful information about criminals and their hideouts.

The commissioner later presented N100,000 to each of the rescued victims on behalf of Governor Radda.

The rescued victims, all female, were kidnapped at different times from Karaduwa, Sayaya, Dangani and Wawar-Kaza communities of Matazu, Musawa and Kankara Local Government Areas.

One of the victims, Firdausi Bishir, a 13-year-old JSS two student, said that she was abducted from Sayaya and had spent 91 days at the bandits’ den.

She thanked the Almighty Allah who made it possible for the soldiers to rescue them.

The girl also thanked the governor for giving them the money to establish businesses after returning to their homes.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

