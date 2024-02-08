The Osun government has approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers and 250 education officers to fill the existing vacancies in the teaching service in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, chief press secretary to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the approval for the recruitment of teachers was a sequel to the conclusion of the need assessment conducted by the government in 2023.

He said the council directed the Ministry of Education to fast-track the process of recruiting qualified and competent hands to enhance teaching and learning.

According to him, the council has also approved the release of N1.3 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of Ora Igbomina water works in Ifedayo Local Government area.

(NAN)

