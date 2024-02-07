Weapons including AK47 and AK49 riflesThe police in Bauchi State Police have recovered weapons including AK47 and AK49 rifles from a hideout of suspected bandits in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.
The police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakili, said in a press release on Tuesday the recovery followed a tip-off.
He said officers stormed the hideout and found a cache of firearms hidden underground.
“Reliable and timely information reached the command’s disposals revealed that a suspicious polythene bag was sighted near river Chika-Chika, about 200m away from the main road in the Ningi Local Government of the State.
“Upon receiving the report, the operatives attached to Ningi Police Divisional Headquarters led by the Divisional Police Officer cordoned up the area and recovered, two AK47 riffles, one AK49 rifle, and nine empty magazines,” Mr Wakili narrated.
He said the Commissioner of Police has urged his officers to sustain the intelligence-led policing in a bid to achieve the objectives.
“He charged the citizens to see policing, communal safety, and security as a joint mandate with the police.
“By doing so, they people should demonstrate more sensitivity to the issue of crime prevention and offer useful criminal information that will aid the police in keeping them safe,” he said
