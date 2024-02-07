The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the cancellation of the outcome of wards delegates election held in the state on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ogie Vasco, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Mr Vasco, the call for the cancellation became imperative in view of what transpired on that day.

He said that what transpired that day was not a true reflection of the PDP Congress in the state.

“So arising from the purported sham called congress, the leaders of the Edo State Chapter of the PDP reject in totality the results of the purported ward congresses.

“Also after a cursory overview of the whole, the leaders in their wisdom have denounced the whole process as a sham marred by acute manipulation.

“The office of the National Organising Secretary published three conflicting letters on the composition of officers in charge of the congress both at the wards and local government areas.

“The last letter consisted of names of serving government officials in Edo and Delta states.”

The state publicity secretary also said that the irregular act was communicated to the national leadership of the party by the nine aspirants so affected, yet nothing was done.

“Where then is the fairness the NWC (National Working Committee) has preached in the various engagements with stakeholders leading to this Congress?

“These and other infractions observed need to be addressed properly.

“Consequently, the leadership of the party calls on all party faithful to join in the call to right the wrongs of the sham perpetrated this past weekend. And also call for a total cancellation of the exercise”, Vasco said. (NAN)

