Outspoken Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka, has claimed that many Nigerian clerics regularly dish out fake prophecies and conduct false miracles to make money and fame.

Mr Mbaka stated this during a service at the Adoration Ministry, Enugu recently.

There are indications that the service was held on 28 January.

A video clip which showed the cleric making the comments was uploaded on the ministry’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday.

The clip has continued to elicit reactions across Nigeria’s south-east, a region with a high population of Christians.

Fake prophecies, miracles

Mr Mbaka, who is the spiritual director of the ministry, said many Nigerian clerics have destroyed families through their fake prophecies.

“Many of us (clerics) have started using this preaching and prophecies to mine money. I call it ‘money mining.’

“The worst is that they have started using prophecies as though it is betting. Prophetic trial and error,” he said.

The cleric urged those seeking fame and money through fake miracles and prophecies to look elsewhere.

“Such things do not last. What is fake will fade. If you want to make money, enter into business and do it. Stop using the name of God to dupe people. If you want to be famous, you can be famous by any other means,” he said.

Mr Mbaka recalled how he saw a beneficiary of his scholarship programme being shown on a television station at a crusade claiming to have been healed of blindness.

“He (the one who claimed to be blind) revealed it eventually. He said he and those who acted similar roles were promised N50,000 each before they agreed to be conveyed to the prayer ground,” the Catholic priest narrated.

“Please, people should stop blackmailing the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit can make the dead rise, but don’t fake it.”

The cleric then stirred controversy when he said some of the clerics often visit his ministry, take a photograph with him and subsequently use the photograph to open churches and deceive people.

After the clip went viral, many suggested that the cleric must have been referring to a popular prophet, Ebuka Obi.

Mr Obi, the founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, had been a close ally of Mr Mbaka, before establishing his ministry in 2009.

Many people have shared, online, a photograph showing Mr Mbaka washing Mr Obi’s feet.

Mr Obi was born into a staunch Catholic family and had been a member of the church before establishing his ministry although he has retained some Catholic practices such as the use of statues of biblical figures.

The self-acclaimed prophet has been criticised for repeatedly posturing as a man of God who can “see and handle all spiritual problems.”

He is based in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria, but hails from Imo State, Nigeria’s south-east.

‘I didn’t mention names’

During another service on Sunday, Mr Mbaka responded to the speculations that he was referring to Mr Obi and others.

“As I was preaching last Sunday, I didn’t mention anybody’s name. But if you claim that you are the one, let it be you,” he said.

“I am warning men of God everywhere. Stop anything arrangee prophecy. I didn’t say it by mistake. It was an unmistakable utterance,” Mr Mbaka maintained.

“Arrangee prophecy” is a slogan used to refer to a staged-managed prophecy.

‘Why men of God move about with heavy security personnel’

Mr Mbaka argued that many clerics move about with heavy security personnel because they are scared of being attacked by those they had deceived with fake prophecies.

“It is someone who has committed an offence that is usually afraid. Otherwise, why can’t a man of God walk freely and touch people on the streets? Why are they carrying military men like governors,” he stated in a mixture of Igbo and English languages.

