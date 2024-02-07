The Delta House of Assembly has issued a 24-hour deadline to the management of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, to implement its January resolution on the demotion of Grace Adah, a staff member of the polytechnic.

Mrs Adah had petitioned the House over her alleged demotion from Lecturer 1 to Principal Assistant Registrar by the management.

Arthur Akpowowo, the chairperson of the House Committee on Legislative Compliance, stated the lawmakers’ position at a meeting, on Tuesday, with the polytechnic’s management team in Asaba.

Mr Akpowowo, who is also the deputy speaker of the House, cautioned the management against further flouting the resolution, adding that such would attract sanction.

The chairperson urged the management team led by its Rector, Emmanuel Achuenu, to within the next 24 hours, furnish the committee with a letter conveying compliance with its directive.

“In your letter which you sent to us, it was obvious that you were not ready to implement our resolution.

“Our duty as a committee is to ensure that we do justice to every case that is reported to the State Assembly.

“By your letter, it is evident that you do not have respect for this House. There was certainly no reason for you to have replied us in the manner and tone as contained in your letter.

ALSO READ: Delta Assembly passes creative industry development fund bill

“We have sent several letters to you. This is our last meeting with you on this matter, you have between now and tomorrow to implement our resolution,” Mr Akpowowo said.

Responding, the polytechnic rector, Mr Achuenu, while tendering an apology on behalf of the management, promised to comply with the resolution as directed.

The House had in January 2023 directed the management to reinstate Mrs Adah back to her former position of Lecturer 1 without delay.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

