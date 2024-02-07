The rescued pupils and teachers of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure Ekiti, who are receiving medical treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (EKSUTH), will be discharged this week.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Oyebanji Filani, disclosed on Wednesday, after a visit to the hospital to assess their level of recovery.

The students and their teachers were brought to the hospital from Emure Ekiti by Mr Filani and some ministry officials, following Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s directive shortly after their release by the kidnappers last Sunday.

The Governor had urged the hospital’s medical team not to be in a hurry to discharge the students, stressing the need for them to be properly managed, given the trauma they went through.

However, speaking with journalists after the visit, Mr Filani said they were in stable condition, adding that he was happy with the progress they have made in their recovery.

“I have seen all the patients and they are in very stable condition. I chatted with them to know how they fared. We are happy with the progress they have made. We will definitely discharge them at the appropriate time, the psychotherapist and the psychologists are attending to them. We expect that they will be discharged sometime this week,” he said.

Also speaking on their level of recovery, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Olabanji Kayode, said the rescued pupils were given proper medical services. He added that all of them have made progress and we’re stable.

He, however, said that due to the trauma they went through at the hands of the kidnappers, the medical team was still working on their psychological state of mind. He added that the minor injuries they sustained were already healing up.

