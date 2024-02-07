A network of international human rights advocates, the International Human Rights Commission-IHRC in Nigeria has called for a zero tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and steps to eradicate the harmful practice in Nigeria.

The Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria of the organisation, Chinenye Duru, said this in a statement commemorating the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Since 2012, 6 February has been set aside as a special day for campaigns and rallying support towards ending FGM globally.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), FGM comprises any procedure involving the partial or total removal of female genitalia for non-therapeutic reasons constitutes a violation of human rights, with profound physical, emotional, and psychological consequences perpetuating gender inequality and posing significant health risks to women and girls.

“As part of affirmative actions to end this devastating and psychological endemic that is as old as society itself, the International Human Rights Commission-IHRC in Nigeria calls for the need to eradicate FGM in Nigeria and educate the general public at all levels with emphasis on the dangers and undesirability of FGM,” Mr Duru said in the statement..

He lamented that FGM remains prevalent in Nigeria, with the country accounting for a significant portion of cases worldwide, according to WHO.

“The consequences of FGM are far-reaching and devastating. Physically, it can lead to severe pain, infections, and complications during childbirth, and even death. Emotionally and psychologically, it leaves lasting scars, causing trauma, depression, and a sense of violation. Moreover, FGM perpetuates gender inequality, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and limiting the potential of girls and women,” he explained.

He noted that FGM persists due to its roots in cultural traditions and superstitions, adding that there was the need for a comprehensive approach, including awareness-raising, legal reforms, empowerment of women and girls, and international cooperation, to effectively combat FGM.

He stressed that community engagement, challenging harmful norms, and involving religious and community leaders in advocacy against FGM, along with strengthening legal frameworks, providing support services for survivors, and promoting gender equality, are vital components of the approach.

He also pointed out the necessity for united action, urging governments, NGOs, and civil society to collaborate and share resources to accelerate progress towards ending FGM.

Nigeria has one-quarter of the estimated 115–130 million circumcised women worldwide, according to WHO data.

Mr Duru explained that multi-faceted approach is essential to combat FGM effectively, including raising awareness through education and advocacy campaigns, strengthening legal frameworks, empowering women and girls, fostering international cooperation, and promoting dialogue within communities.

“Secondly, legal frameworks must be strengthened and enforced. Governments should enact comprehensive legislation that explicitly criminalizes FGM and provides protection for potential victims. Law enforcement agencies should be trained to identify and respond to cases of FGM effectively.”

“Additionally, support services should be established to provide medical, psychological, and legal assistance to survivors.”

He similarly called for empowering of women and girls, “by promoting gender equality, providing access to education, and creating economic opportunities, we can challenge the underlying factors that perpetuate FGM.”

“Lastly, international cooperation is essential. Governments, non-governmental organizations, and civil society must work together to share best practices, exchange information, and provide financial support to initiatives aimed at eradicating FGM. By joining forces, we can amplify our impact and accelerate progress towards a world free from this menace,” he added.

