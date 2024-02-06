Ifeanyi Ubah says he will take advantage of the rich diaspora community of Anambra and the media to put the state on the global map if the people elect him as governor in 2025.

Mr Ubah, a senator, said this in Nnewi on Tuesday while addressing reporters.

He took the reporters on a tour of his six-storey media/event centre, christened Nnewi Heights, which is still under construction.

‘Mini nation inside a nation’

Mr Ubah represents Anambra South District at the Senate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said Anambra has a rich intellectual and entrepreneurial presence in many parts of the world which could be tapped into for external inflow of investment.

He promised to run a government that would not rely on federal allocation or on revenue from petty traders or truck pushers who are struggling to survive.

According to him, “I will run Anambra as a mini nation inside a nation. I am talking about a governance model that 80 per cent of the content has not been discussed anywhere.

“It is not rocket science, we have Anambra communities in many major cities of the world, and we can formalise bilateral relationships with these cities by having state representatives there.

“We will have a global image that will make mayors of major cities our friends and want to have investment interest in Anambra.

“Anambra has the network of human resources we can leverage on

“Our development will be data-driven and anybody anywhere can get information about Anambra because we will use the media and ICT to put it on the global map,” he said

‘I have street wisdom’

Mr Ubah said he has the influence and ingenuity to transform the infrastructures and lives of the Anambra people without inflicting pain on them.

He urged the citizens not to judge every politician with the kind of leadership they have had over the years.

The senator said he would empower people such that it would not be attractive for youths to engage in crime and that he would use technology to combat insecurity if given the opportunity.

He said security would be a priority if he is elected governor.

“We have a working system in Nnewi and I can replicate it in Anambra. We still conduct marriages in Abuja, Lagos and other areas outside Anambra because of insecurity.

“I have street wisdom, I live with the people, and my investments are everywhere for people to see. I created wealth and empowered people as a private person, I want to impact society on a larger scale,” he said.

The senator said he hopes to complete his media and event centre before the end of the third quarter of 2024 and that no fewer than 400 jobs would be generated.

He said the centre would house radio and TV stations, cinema, conference halls and event centres.

(NAN)

