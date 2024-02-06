The Edo House of Assembly, on Tuesday, lifted the suspension placed on one of its members, Sunny Ojiezele (PDP- Esan South East).

The Speaker of the Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, stated this at Tuesday’s plenary in Benin, directing him to resume plenary on Thursday.

Mr Ojiezele was suspended on 29 January for allegedly “causing disunity among lawmakers.”

He spent only eight days on suspension, instead of the three months earlier announced by the speaker.

Meanwhile, the house has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for assenting to the financial autonomy bill for both the state legislature and judiciary, which was passed in December, last year.

The speaker said the signing of the bill into law by the governor would “further deepen the dividends of democracy” in the state.

He described the development as an “enviable feat”, and appreciated his colleagues and the staff of the house for their cooperation in achieving it.

‘It’s today we got independent in Edo’

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Maria Edeko (PDP- Esan North-East 11), said the signing of the bill into law by the governor was a milestone achievement of the 8th assembly.

Mrs Edeko said the Nigerian constitution provided for the separation of power between the three arms of government.

“Today I am glad and happy that this all-important bill has been passed into law because it will help the house achieve its goals in a way that would benefit people.

“In fact, it’s today we got independent in Edo. This means trust, integrity, respect, and accountability.

“Democracy is all about ensuring popular participation and control of the process of government and the legislature and judiciary are two critical arms of government that can be leveraged for good governance in the state.

“This is why I am an ardent supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki because he is building institutions and carrying out reforms in all sectors,” she said.

“The governor has expeditiously assented to this bill because he understands the benefits that are bound in it.

“Now that the bill has been passed, we must put implementation strategy on ground to kick off because the legislative arm cannot afford to fail.

“We must work hard to defend democracy. I think that the eighth assembly is very lucky because we are well-positioned to do the work we were elected to do,” she said.

(NAN)

