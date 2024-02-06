The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria said they have arrested 22 suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a police officer in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The slain officer, Usang Egbe, an inspector of police, was killed on Wednesday in Uyo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen stormed the residence of the operative in Afaha Ube, off Ikot Ekpene Road, and fired sporadic shots to scare away residents and passersby before hacking him to death with a machete.

The police had launched an investigation into the killing of the operative, the police spokesperson said in a previous comment on the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Macdon, a police superintendent, said the suspects were arrested “between the 31 January and 2 February.”

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the command will intensify its onslaught against criminal elements in the state and wishes to inform Akwa Ibomites that perpetrators of heinous crimes will be brought to book.”

Arrest of ‘serial murderer’

Mr Macdon said the Anti-Cultism Unit of the police in Akwa Ibom, on 30 January arrested a serial murderer, otherwise known as “Barracks”.

The suspect, Emem Friday hails from Mbiaso in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state. He allegedly masterminded the Inen cult war that resulted in the killing of several persons.

“In 2022, he orchestrated the gruesome murder of Inen Clan Youth President, Hezekiah Adaidem, beheaded him and severed his manhood and then fled to Rivers State.

“In 2020, he allegedly murdered Ufot Unwana on 8 August, Udeme Unwucha and Okon Ubok Udom on 16 September. Other victims on 24 November were Ntiedo Sambo, Eferemfon James and Gilbert Akpan,” according to Mr Macdon.

The police spokesperson also announced the arrest of a suspect, Emmanuel Daniel for shooting dead a pastor, Emmanuel Udoh in the church.

Mr Danile, 33, in company with others at large, shot dead Mr Udoh, 58, a pastor of Jesus Power Ministry in Ikot Esu village, Ika LGA area of the state.

Mr Macdon said the police are intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

