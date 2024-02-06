The Senior Registrar, Paediatrics, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Olatayo Olayemi, has said that intake of three litres of water daily by children can tackle constipation.

Mr Olayemi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He urged parents to increase their children’s daily water and fruit consumption to reduce the risk of constipation.

The doctor said that constipation in children had a strong correlation with diet.

“Constipation can occur when a baby is being fed with both breast milk and formula, especially from formula.

“This can be increased when the formula is not mixed with the appropriate volume of water; then, the food becomes thicker than it should be.

“For children who are older, it occurs when they overfeed and don’t take enough water; this can make them have abdominal pains and bloated tummy,” he said.

Mr Olayemi also said that a severe case of constipation should be handled in a hospital.

Also, a Consultant Paediatrician at UCH, Joyce Akinseinde, said that improved water, fruit and vegetable intake would address constipation.

Ms Akinseinde also recommended regular exercise and the development of a routine for defecation.

“For example, sitting in the toilet for about 10 minutes on waking up and use of laxatives are helpful,” she said.

She listed causes of constipation to include too little water intake, lack of fibre in the diet, change in diet especially during the transition from liquid to solid or cereal in infancy, and eating lots of processed foods.

She mentioned the other causes including ignoring the urge for defecation.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

