The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday sealed three alcoholic beverage-producing factories in Jos, for not complying with good manufacturing practices and operating without NAFDAC certification.

The Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer of the Federal Task Force Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, NAFDAC, Umar Suleiman, disclosed this when he led a team on the raid in Jos.

Mr Suleiman said that one of the factories was also sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages, adding that it also produced other products without the agency’s registration.

He said that Bemag Industries Nigeria Ltd. and Good Life Global Beverages Ltd. were sealed for non-adherence to good manufacturing practices.

He revealed that Stevenson Multi Global Ltd. was sealed for producing banned alcoholic beverages in sachets worth N6 million, adding that the agency sealed it for non-adherence to good manufacturing practices and for producing without the agency’s registration.

Mr Suleiman said that the raid was conducted nationwide following the 31 January 2024 deadline given by the agency in 2018 to producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing alcohol in 100ml, 20ml, 30 ml and in sachets.

He said the move was to help reduce the menace of alcohol abuse in the nation especially among the youth.

Mr Suleiman cautioned producers of alcoholic beverages to desist from producing what had been banned by the agency as the raid was continuous.

He cautioned sellers to desist from selling alcoholic beverages in sachets, small volume plastic and glass bottles from 100ml and below.

Mr Suleiman also warned the public to desist from purchasing products without NAFDAC certification, as most of the products without NAFDAC certification were not good for human consumption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and Glass bottles below 200ml amidst other stringent regulatory measures.

This followed the recommendation of the committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in December 2018, to reduce the availability and curb abuse of alcohol in the country.

NAFDAC In Osun

Also, NAFDAC officials, on Tuesday, began enforcement of the ban on sachets of alcoholic drinks in Osun.

NAN reports that the NAFDAC officials visited some of the factories where the alcoholic beverages were being produced in sachets, pets and glass bottles of 100ml and below in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

Speaking during the enforcement operation, the Assistant Director of NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Lagos, Dare Moses, said that the licences for the production of sachet alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below had expired since 31 January.

Mr Moses said that the ban had become necessary due to the abuse of alcoholic drinks by Nigerians, especially the youth.

He said due to its low quantity and affordability, many young Nigerians were in the habit of abusing it, which was affecting their mental health.

“This enforcement is a nationwide thing and that is why we are here in Osun to sensitise the companies producing this sachet alcoholic bitter.

“The deadline had been given for producers of alcoholic beverages to phase out 100ml and those in sachets and the rest so that we reduce the menace of abuse of alcohol by the youth and the general public.

“NAFDAC has stopped the registration for the manufacturing of alcoholic bitter drink that is below 200ml; this is due to the abuse of the drink by Nigerians.

“Due to its small size and affordability, even primary school pupils buy it to drink, and this is affecting their mental wellbeing.

“Also, most drivers at motor parks buy this sachet alcoholic drink and consume it before embarking on their journey, thus putting the lives of passengers at risk.

“That is why we are here to tell the manufacturers to stop producing it. Once we are able to stop production from the source, people will not have access to it again,” he said.

Mr Moses urged Nigerians to desist from the excessive consumption of alcohol due to its adverse effect on the brain and human behaviour.

He said NAFDAC would not rest on its oars to mop up the sachet of alcoholic drinks of 100ml and below from the Nigerian market.

NAN reports that the sachet drinks were confiscated in some of the manufacturing companies in Osogbo, Ilesa and Ile-Ife.

NAN also reports that NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, had recently announced the commencement of the enforcement of the ban on importation, manufacturing, distribution, sales and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, pet and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

According to her, as of 31 January, there is no alcoholic beverage in these categories that are registered by the agency.

(NAN)

