Some residents of the Enugu metropolis have expressed discontent over the scarcity and rising cost of drinking water in the state capital despite the state government’s promises.

The residents in separate interviews told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that tanker drivers had increased the price of drinking water in the city likewise the price of sachet water, popularly known as pure water.

They said the impact of the government water project was yet to reach most of the areas.

A resident of Meniru in the Awkunanaw area of Enugu, Simon Umeadi, said that he bought a 500-gallon tank of water for N7,000 last year.

“But the price increased to N8,000 in January and at midday, I bought it at N9,000, and the water will not even last up to one week,” Mr Umeadi said.

“Honestly speaking, the rising cost of water is giving me serious concern.

“Whether the tanker drivers are just increasing the prices on their own or there is a problem somewhere I don’t really know,” he said.

On the state government water project, Mr Umeadi said he had yet to see water in the area from the government.

He said if the government provided water, there would be no need for anyone to buy water, saying that initially there were signs of the government doing something but right now nothing is happening.

Grace Ezeani, a resident of Achara Layout, said that she filled her overhead water tank every month for N25,000 previously, but now it costs N35,000.

Mrs Ezeani, however, wished that the state government would extend the water project to Achara Layout areas.

“For now, I have not really seen much, especially in the Achara Layout area. It will be good if they extend the project here because we are already suffering for water,” she said.

Raphael Orizu, a resident of Ologo in the Coal Camp area said although he did not buy drinking water from tankers, the cost of sachet water which he used with his family had gone high.

“I buy bags of sachet water for my family, which has also gone up from N200 a bag to N300,” he said.

He said the government water project in the vicinity has no head taps and has not worked for over five months.

Obstacle against government efforts

Meanwhile, an official of the Enugu State water project, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the government was eager to provide drinking water to the populace but lack of funds was hampering the work.

“The government is really serious about this water issue but funds have been part of the problems,” he said.

READ ALSO: How bad road aid kidnap attacks in Enugu community Monarch

NAN recalls that on 19 January 2024, 19 directors were sacked by the state government for not meeting their N100,000 weekly targets for revenue generation from water consumers.

Governor Peter Mbah had, last November, told tanker owners and drivers in Enugu to look elsewhere for something to do as his administration was determined to end water scarcity in the metropolis.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

