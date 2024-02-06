Students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, have protested the hike in the institution’s tuition fees.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get details of the alleged fees hike in the university.

The students, who moved around the university premises, could be seen chanting songs and waving different placards in a video clip uploaded on X on Tuesday.

“We no go gree o, we no go gree,” the students chanted.

In another clip, some of the students were dressed in black, while protesting the hike in the tuition fees.

Chasing students out of exam halls

An X user @Aniezeofor, who claimed to be a student in the institution, uploaded a separate video clip which showed some university authorities chasing students out of an examination hall.

“This is a video of (officials) of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State chasing the students out of examination (hall) for not paying school fees,” he wrote.

“Please, we need help in this school.”

In the clip, some officials of the university, accompanied by armed security operatives, were seen entering examination halls in the institution, apparently to chase students who had not paid their fees out of the halls.

In a yet another clip, uploaded by an X user, Blessing Oluwayemi, some students could be seen being chased out of an examination hall.

Most of the students had what looked like examination answer sheets in their hands as they ran out of the hall.

“Protest ongoing in Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State.

“The vice-chancellor (of the school) is literally walking round exam halls to chase out people that are yet to pay school fees,” Ms Oluwayemi wrote on the microblogging platform at about 10:14 a.m. on Tuesday.

University speaks

When contacted on Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson of the university, Patrick Oparah, told PREMIUM TIMES that the students were given adequate time to pay the increased fees but because some of them could not meet up they began to make wild allegations against the management.

“They were fully aware of the consequences of failing to pay their fees,” Mr Oparah said.

READ ALSO: Heavy security at FUTA as management reduces disputed school fees

“You know in an establishment like this, you cannot please everybody. Not everybody will be satisfied with your policies,” he added.

The spokesperson promised to provide details of the increase in the fees, but did not as of the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

