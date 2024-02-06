The Abia State Government says it has set up a single multipurpose task force to streamline revenue collection processes in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, disclosed this, on Monday, during a news conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

Mr Kanu explained that the decision to set up the new taskforce was informed by the need to stop the nefarious activities of touts and to restore sanity in the system.

He said that the government had disbanded the multiple task force responsible for revenue collection because of concerns about touts parading as revenue collection officials.

Also, he said that they were disbanded because of their unruly behaviour toward the citizenry.

According to the commissioner, the government would soon make public, details of the new single multipurpose outfit that will undertake services rendered by the disbanded task force

“The government is warning all those who engage in illegal task force activities to desist from such practices forthwith or they will face the full wrath of the law,” the commissioner said.

Aversion to touting

The commissioner expressed the determination of the government to deal with the issue of touting through strict implementation and enforcement of its new policy.

He assured that the government was making concerted efforts to ensure that in no distant time, touting would be a thing of the past.

“Most of them hide under one task force or the other to perpetrate these heinous crimes against the citizens of the state. This will not continue.

“The government has a very serious aversion to touting and efforts are being made to discontinue the activities of touts, including taking them to mobile courts,” he said.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Kingsley Anosike, said that the state government decided to harmonise the revenue collection process in a manner that authorised revenue collection agents would be easily identified.

Mr Anosike said that in line with the new revenue collection policy, revenue collection agents would have an official uniform, identity card and other forms of identification, including electronic identification.

He said that this would make it easy for people to know those who have been authorised to collect revenue and those who move around harassing people.

“It will also mean that those who have been authorised have been properly briefed and trained on the process of collection in such a way that their conduct would be civil.

“This means that in a case of misconduct, you can have references to report and action will be taken against those people that have gone out of their way to do what is not right.

“This can only be achieved if these people can be properly identified,” Mr Anosike added.

(NAN)

