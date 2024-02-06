The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has identified poverty and unemployment as the root causes of the prevailing security challenges of banditry and kidnapping in the North-west region of Nigeria.
The governor highlighted the importance of good governance in effectively addressing these security concerns.
Mr Sani also acknowledged the ongoing military actions against banditry, with the Defence Headquarters supporting the establishment of two Forward Operation Bases (FOBs) in key locations.
He further highlighted the importance of a non-kinetic approach, emphasising the role of good governance in addressing the economic problems leading to insecurity.
The governor announced that the state government has received a $28 million in support from Kuwait to tackle the menace of out-of-school children in Kaduna State.
He stressed that a holistic approach, including educational reforms, support for farmers, and increased productivity, is essential for eradicating poverty and insecurity in the region.
Besides military interventions, Mr Sani revealed plans to establish a security trust fund, allowing private-sector collaboration to enhance security efforts.
He underscored the need for good governance, citing the high number of out-of-school children in the state as a pressing concern that requires urgent attention.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna Elders’ Forum, led by Zamani Lekwot and Abubakar Mustapha, congratulated the governor on the judicial affirmation of his electoral victory.
