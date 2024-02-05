Residents of Minna, Niger State, trooped out in large numbers to protest the hardship in Nigeria caused by the rising cost of living occasioned by the downturn of the economy.

On Monday, women and many youths blocked the roundabout in the Pkakungu area of Minna to express their grievances over the issue.

The youth and men among them blocked the road, stopping vehicular movement.

Efforts by the police to stop the protest and disperse the protesters failed until the deputy governor of the state, Yakubu Garba, addressed them.

They urged the federal and state governments to do something urgently to tackle the hardship across the country before it gets out of hand.

Responding, Mr Garba appealed to the protesters to sheath their swords as the state government was doing everything possible to ameliorate the economic hardship on the people, pledging that the government would continue to distribute palliatives to the downtrodden.

“The state government is very much aware of the economic hardship faced by our people, hence you have to remain calm as modalities have been put in place to ease your sufferings,” he said.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, to speak on the issue were not successful as he refused to reply to messages sent to him.

(NAN)

