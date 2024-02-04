President Bola Tinubu has received the news of the passing of Bukar Ibrahim, a former governor of Yobe State and senator representing Yobe East, with immense grief.
This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.
The statement said on behalf of the federal government, the president extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late senator and the government and people of Yobe State.
”Former Governor Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.
”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly. Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the president says.
President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God would grant the departed statesman eternal rest.
