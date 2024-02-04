The new FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennett Igweh, has ordered the heads of the tactical units of the command to identify black spots, and possible kidnappers‘ den in the territory and ensure they take the fight to them.

He ordered a total clampdown of vehicles without number plates or with a single number plate plying the FCT roads.

Mr Igweh gave the orders during a meeting with leaders of all tactical units and heads of departments of the FCT Police Command comprising Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent of police, in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Igweh assumed office on Friday as the 31st FCT police commissioner.

He replaced Haruna Garba who was recently promoted to the rank of assistant inspector general of police.

According to the statement, the new police boss also charged the police to employ the use of intelligence-led policing and visibility policing, consistently engaging in a thorough stop and search duty in the city.

Mr Igweh emphasised the need to adopt effective community partnerships in the discharge of their duties, as he will have zero tolerance for laxity.

Read the full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

04/02/2024

FCT CP BEGINS TOTAL REVAMP OF SECURITY APPROACH; ORDERS CLAMP DOWN ON UNREGISTERED VEHICLES

– Meets Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders on Saturday

The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, mni, met with the Management Team, leaders of all tactical units and Heads of Departments of the FCT Police Command comprising Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) on Saturday 3rd February 2024.

The meeting which he deemed necessary is aimed at revamping the approach of the already existing security framework and setting in motion the plan to ensure the safety of residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

The CP, while addressing the officers, urged them to embrace intelligence-led policing, and visibility policing through constant stop and search duty in the fight against criminality. He emphasised the need to adopt effective community partnerships in the discharge of their duties, as he will have zero tolerance for laxity.

He also tasked the heads of the tactical units to identify black spots, and possible kidnappers’ dens in the Territory and ensure they take the fight to them. He ordered a total clampdown of vehicles without number plates or with a single number plate plying the FCT roads.

CP Benneth C. Igweh mni, reiterated his readiness to combat criminality in the Territory, as he called on residents to collaborate with the Police in the fight against crime and to avoid boarding vehicles along the road and unapproved parks.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command

