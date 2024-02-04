The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Chinwe Nnabuife of the Young Progressives Party(YPP) as the winner of the rerun election for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in Anambra.

INEC’s Returning Officer for Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency, Gabriel Anene, declared Ms Nnabuife winner having polled the highest number of votes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the declaration was made on Saturday night at about 10:15 p.m. after the collation of the results from the 16 polling units of Nanka Ward 1.

Mr Anene, a professor, said that Ms Nnabuife scored 14416, while the closest candidate, Okwudili Ezenwankwo of PDP, scored 13087.

He said Kanayo Eze of APGA scored 10479 votes.

Reacting, Ms Nnabuife said the victory was a call for more transformative legislative businesses in the constituency.

Ms Nnabuife commended INEC for its transparency.

She assured the constituents of quality representation and urged other candidates to see the Orumba North/South constituency above their personal interests.

Calistus Nwosu, the YPP agent, said the outcome of the rerun election was a testament to the will of the electorate.

Mr Nwosu enjoined the representative to discharge her duties without bias while ensuring that the constituency was effectively represented.

The rerun election was scheduled by INEC after a court of competent jurisdiction ordered a rerun to determine the actual winner of the election.

Mr Ezenwankwo had challenged INEC’s declaration of Ms Nnabuife as the winner of the 25 Feb 2023, National Assembly election to represent the Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency.

(NAN)

