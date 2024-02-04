The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared Alhassan Ishaq of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) the winner of Saturday’s rerun election in the Kura/Garun Mallam state constituency in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Returning Officer, Shehu Galadanchi, announced that Ishaq polled 37,262 votes to defeat Musa Hayatu Daurawar-Sallau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 30,803 votes.

In the same vein, INEC declared Bello Muhammad Butu-Butu as the NNPP winner of the election at Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency.

Ibrahim Suraj, the returning officer, said Mr Butu-Butu polled 31,135 votes to beat his opponent of the APC, who received 25,577 votes.

NAN reports that the process of the rerun election at the third constituency in Kunchi/Tsanyawa was cancelled by INEC due to disruptions.

INEC said it was investigating the incident in the constituency involving 10 polling units.

(NAN)

