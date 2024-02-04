The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara, Femi Rufus, of the Federal University, Gusau, has declared Mustapha Sadauki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Shinkafi State Assembly Constituency.

The returning officer said Mr Sadauki, having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest votes, was declared the winner and returned elected.

The candidate defeated Usman Shinkafi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 32 votes from the first and rerun elections.

Mr Rufus, a professor, said the total registered voters of the nine polling units from five wards were 6,651 out of which 5,457 were accredited for the rerun election.

The cumulative result of the first and rerun elections was announced as Registered voters, 95,646; Accredited voters, 29,184; Votes cast, 28,873; Valid votes, 28,262; and Rejected votes, 611.

He said the total votes scored by the APC candidate were 13,508 while that of the PDP was 13,540, therefore the APC candidate was defeated by 32 votes.

(NAN)

