The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Shittu Ibrahim, has been declared winner of the State House of Assembly re-run election for Saki West State Constituency in Oyo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the result of the poll on Saturday evening at the INEC Collation Centre in Saki West Local Government Area.

The Returning Officer for Saki West State Constituency, Olusola Oyewo, a professor, announced the results.

Mr Oyewo said that Ibrahim scored 13,850 votes to beat his closest opponent, Julius Okedoyin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 13,670 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal had sacked Ibrahim, who was declared winner of the election held on 18 March 2023.

NAN also reports that Mr Okedoyin approached the court having not satisfied with the declaration of Ibrahim as winner by INEC.

The Saturday re-run election was conducted in accordance with the court order.

The exercise was held in polling units at Odo Osun PU 007 Odo Osun area with 750 registered voters and 019 Ogbalanja area with 554 registered voters.

(NAN)

