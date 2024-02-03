The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the Delta State House of Assembly re-run election in Burutu and Ethiope West Constituencies is very successful.

Etekamba Umoren, the new State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner stated this on Saturday in Asaba after monitoring the election.

He said, ”I will describe the election as being very successful because of the polling units that we visited, the voters, party agents and even the security agents who were there were happy.

”There was no shortage of voting materials. The BVAS worked perfectly and you can see the cordial relationship between the voters.

”So, I must say that the election is successful.”

He, however, noted that there was still need for improvement if necessary in subsequent elections.

On her part, the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives,Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu said, ”the election is so peaceful.

”Everyone is here to perform their civic right. For me it is important.

“Though there was not enough time for campaigns, with what we are seeing today , people just want to put an end to this by getting a representative at the State House of Assembly.”

Mrs Iborii-Suenu, however, stressed the need to enlighten voters on the importance of having their PVC and at the same time, exercising their voting rights.

According to her, in subsequent elections, we need to be able to let them know the importance of casting their votes because with one vote you can lose your representative.

”Your voice can only be heard once you use the PVC. I actually want them to take this as a message for 2027 that their power is their PVC,” she added. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

