The rerun election for the Keana Constituency seat in Nasarawa State on Saturday witnessed a large turnout of voters in Agaza ward. The voters showed eagerness to exercise their franchise.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the exercise in the five polling units where election held, reports that voters were seen on queue as early as 7 a.m. waiting for the poll to commence at 8:30 a.m.

At Kofar Sarki polling unit 001, Kofar Inuwa unit 002, Central Primary School A unit 003, Central Primary School B unit, 004, voters conducted themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

NAN reports that accreditation and voting began simultaneously at about 8:30 a.m. in all polling units amidst tight security presence.

Some voters who spoke to NAN after casting their votes, expressed satisfaction with the process and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Abel Kuza, a voter, said that he was impressed with how fast he was accredited using the Bimodal Voter Accredited System (BVAS) machine.

Another voter, Sadiya Umar, said that unlike in the past, electoral material and officials arrived early for the rerun election and voting began at the stipulated time.

Ms Umar also commended the security arrangement put in place, with a joint team of various security agencies geared towards ensuring a hitch-free election.

Shehu El-Wahab, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state and Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, were also on ground to monitor the exercise.

The duo assured of their commitment to ensure a transparent and peaceful conduct of the election, while expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the voters. (NAN)

