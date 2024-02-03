The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba state has denied pressurising the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Innocent Jabayang, to step down for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sadik Tafida, in Saturday’s bye election for Jalingo/Yorro and Zing federal constituency of Taraba State.

The CAN chairman, Magaji Jirapye, dismissed the speculation in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday in Jalingo, the state capital.

The ongoing bye-election followed the death of Ismaila Maihanchi who won the February 25, 2023 election.

Mr Jirapye said Mr Jabayang voluntarily stepped down a few hours to the alection after Governor Agbu Kefas spoke with him. He said CAN was only informed after the decision.

“CAN was informed about the decision because of our earlier resolve to support the aspiration of the SDP candidate.

“When he willingly decided to withdraw to support the PDP candidate, the governor reached out to us because of our earlier resolve and we held a meeting with the SDP candidate and he confirmed his decision to us.

“CAN did not force him to step down.” Mr Jipreye said.

Mr Jabayang could not be immediately reached through phone calls and text messages.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that voter turnout was low in the re-run election.

Our correspondent who monitored the election reported that people went about doing their normal activities as if unaware of the exercise.

Though security personnel and INEC ad-hoc staff were on ground at the various polling units visited, there was largely voter apathy.

The major contenders in the election are Sadiq Abbas of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Liman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, and Aminu Malle of the All Progressives Congress.

