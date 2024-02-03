Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has ordered security agencies to end illegal crude oil bunkering in the state.

Mr Uzodinma was reacting to the recent pipeline explosion that rocked the Obitti Community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

Five vandals were killed when the explosion occurred on Tuesday in the state.

The vandals were said to have stormed the Obitti Rubber Estate in the area with an articulated vehicle and dug through to an oil pipeline that passed through the area.

Uzodinma speaks

Reacting, Mr Uzodinma said the frequent pipeline vandalism in the area was a cause of concern to the state government, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Oguwike Nwachukwu, on Friday.

The governor, who condemned the pipeline explosion, said the state cannot afford to be “embroiled in incessant economic sabotage” as a result of the activities of illegal oil bunkers.

He stressed that apart from the attendant loss of lives, pipeline vandalism has dealt a serious blow to the economy of the state.

Mr Uzodinma, while commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, urged youths of the area to desist from such “nefarious” activities.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to take necessary measures to protect oil pipelines running in the state.

Not the first time

Illegal oil bunkering and explosion in Imo State is not new.

At least 100 people, in April 2022, lost their lives in a similar explosion that occurred at an illegal oil refining site in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

On 4 May, the same year, two persons also died in an explosion at an oil facility belonging to Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Ltd., in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, however, was a suspected bomb attack on the oil facility.

