The re-run elections into Kano State House of Assembly for six constituencies kicked off with early arrival of election materials on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC officials were seen at polling units as early as 7:30 a.m., with registrations and voting starting simultaneously at 8 a.m. at different polling units.
There was a large turnout of voters at Kura and Garun Malam local government areas.
At Garun Malam Local Government Area, election materials arrived on time, and the electorate came out early to cast their votes.
NAN reports that the re-run elections will be conducted in 60 polling units of the three constituencies for the state assembly seats.
The constituencies include Kura-Garun Malam, Rimin Gado-Tofa, and Kunchi-Tsanyawa.
NAN reports that there were peaceful elections at Rimin Gado and Tofa constituencies without any distractions.
There was heavy presence of security personnel in all the polling units, and people came out en mass to carry out their constitutional mandate.( NAN)
