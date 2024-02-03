The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Adeniran Tella, has described the Saturday re-run election in Saki West State Constituency of the state as seamless.

Mr Tella, while monitoring election at polling units 007 and 019 ward 11 both located in Odo Osun and Ogbalanja areas of Saki, commended voters who participated in the rerun for their peaceful conducts.

He also commended men and officers of security agencies led by the Commissioner of Police, Hamzat Adebola, for maintaining order and effective manning of the two polling units.

Mr Tella said the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed for the exercise performed well, adding that there were no any hitches as regards the re-run election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the REC visited the two polling units alongside the commissioner of police and other management staff of the commission while the exercise was still on.

He expressed optimism that the exercise will be a success.(NAN

