A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has obtained the governorship nomination and expression of interest forms of the Labour Party (LP) for Edo State.

Mr Akpata announced on X handle, on Friday, describing it as the beginning of his journey to serve Edo State.

“Today, I have picked up my expression of interest form and nomination form here at our LP headquarters in Abuja. So the die is cast. As we say, game on,” he said in a short video clip uploaded on the microblogging platform.

“I want to call on our party members in Edo state to actively participate in the primary that will see to the election of the party flagbearer.

“Of course, I ask them to not just participate to also support and nominate me as the flagbearer of Labour Party in the upcoming Edo governorship election scheduled for 21 September 2024.”

The former NBA president, last August, disclosed via his X handle that he joined LP in March 2023 and had also attended the party’s meeting in his Ward, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

“Quite a number of people called/messaged me to confirm the news currently making the rounds that I have joined a political party.

“Yes, I have joined the Labour Party in March this year (2023) and on Sunday I attended my first Ward Meeting at Oredo Ward 6, in Benin City, where I was formally introduced to members of the ward and presented with my party membership card.”

Mr Akpata said he joined the LP because he “got tired” of complaining about the happenings in Nigeria.

The 51-year-old Senior Advocate of Nigeria first announced his ambition for the governorship race last October at his birthday celebration in Benin, Edo State.

He had shocked his well-wishers when he disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage three cancer over a decade ago and had done multiple surgeries and added that he was declared cancer-free in the last five years.

At the occasion, he said, “You may notice me dancing around the hall. I am dancing with thanksgiving because I turned 51 years old today. It is a miracle that I am still standing.”

If Mr Akpata wins the primary and eventually becomes the LP governorship candidate in Edo State, he will face the candidate of the ruling PDP as well as that of the APC which has vowed to reclaim the position of the ruling party in the state.

APC was the ruling party in Edo State until 2020 after incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki defected to PDP where he secured a return ticket for governorship after he was denied a ticket by the APC.

