The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casiva Limited, Nasir Danu, on Friday, presented copies of books on former President Muhammau Buhari administration to the Jigawa State Government for distribution to various schools and emirates in the state.

Governor Umar Namada received the books on behalf of the state government at an event in Abuja.

“I am presenting these books to you so that you help to share them with the five Emirates and tertiary institutions in the state,” Mr Danu said.

The first book, titled, ‘Muhammadu Buhari: Nigerian Legacy 2015-2023 Governance and Development,’ was written by a team of 94 experts from different backgrounds.

The book, with 125 chapters, gives an overview of the policies, programmes, projects, challenges, achievements, and shortcomings of the Buhari administration.

The second book, titled, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity 2015-2023,’ authored by Femi Adesina, details some behind-the-scene developments and shed light on some events that took place during the Buhari administration.

About 60 cartons of the books were donated to the Jigawa State Government at the Friday’s event.

Governor Namada, expressing gratitude for Mr Danu’s gesture, acknowledged the significant roles of partnerships between the government and the private sector in advancing education in the state.

He commended Mr Danu’s commitment to philanthropy and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in driving sustainable development.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Danu spoke on the roles of education as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

He said, “Without education, the development you are seeing in the United Arab Emirates in general and particularly Dubai will not be there. Without education, even the progress you are seeing today in our country, will not be there.

“Today, in West Africa, I can say boldly that Nigerians are the most educated and I know with our population of over 200 million, all we need is to educate more people. It will help us in terms of literacy, particularly in Northern Nigeria.”

On why he donated the books to Jigawa State, he said, “That whole idea is for people to get information that they couldn’t get in public or the media from the books. They can see what the last government did for the country.”

The donor, a Jigawa native, said he was not just a titleholder from Dutse Emirate, but also the Sardauna of Dutse, and a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he gave strong support to the Buhari administration and remained ready to support the current administration of President Bola Tinubu as well.

He said he is committed to the development of education in Nigeria because it is one of the most effective strategies for fighting poverty.

“I support education because people are in abject poverty, and some people cannot go to school. If you listen to what I told the governor, I am ready to partner with him to see how we can improve the education of our ordinary citizens in the state and also beyond,” he said.

Mr Danu reaffirmed his dedication to supporting initiatives aimed at equipping the youth with the necessary tools for success in today’s competitive world.

He emphasised the need for concerted efforts to enhance educational opportunities, particularly in underserved communities, to uplift the socio-economic status of citizens.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in addressing societal challenges and fostering inclusive growth.

“In my foundation, we have been doing the best we could. We support healthcare development. We also support security.

“For people like us in the private sector, no amount of support is too much or too small. I am calling on all the people in the private sector, not only people from Jigawa State, people from Rivers, Lagos and everybody to partner with the local governments, councillors, state governors, members of state Assemblies, members of the House of Representatives and senators. Let us partner with them to see what we can do to give back to society,” the donor said.

He pledged to continue supporting educational initiatives Jigawa and beyond.

“We partnered with North Side Hospital in Atlanta for a medical programme for six thousand families in 2020. We are looking at education, and how we can help in education and healthcare. We are going to sit with the board and the trustees of our foundation to determine the areas in the country we can support because for some people, malaria is their problem, some people need solution for typhoid while some need money to register JAMB.

“I believe all of us can come together and see areas we can help, without thinking I have to be a multi-billionaire in dollars or billionaire in naira. It’s just to do your part.”

He stressed the importance of philanthropy in addressing societal needs and urged other stakeholders in the private sector to join hands in supporting educational and community development initiatives.

He also outlined plans to expand his Energy Foundation’s reach and support educational and healthcare initiatives across different regions.

Who is Mr Danu

Nasir Danu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and influential figure in politics, and embodies leadership and philanthropy.

He was born into a family with a strong leaning towards business and politics.

Mr Danu’s journey into politics began in 2002 when he joined the political group of future President Muhammadu Buhari, who was preparing to run for president in the 2003 presidential election.

Since then, Mr Danu has remained a loyal supporter of Mr Buhari, actively participating in political activities aimed at installing Mr Buhari as president.

Mr Danu’s belief in the transformative power of education led him to support various educational initiatives aimed at empowering youth and uplifting communities in Nigeria.

