The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu in his quest to deliver good governance.

Mr Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the appeal on Friday when he met with court reporters at his office in Abuja.

He spoke against the backdrop of the hardship being experienced by many Nigerians.

In January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced the rise in Nigeria’s inflation to 28.92 per cent.

The minister explained that President Tinubu’s foreign trips were informed by the government’s desire to attract direct foreign investments with a view to bolstering Nigeria’s economy.

Press key pillar of democracy

At Mr Fagbemi’s maiden interactive session with the journalists who cover activities of the Federal Ministry of Justice, he said the “press remains one of the key pillars of democracy.”

He acknowledged the critical roles journalists play in shaping public opinion on issues of governance.

He promised to be accessible to journalists, urging them to seek clarifications regarding issues of public interest.

Earlier, the chairperson, National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), Kayode Lawal, raised concerns about separation of powers amongst the three arms of government – the executive, legislature and judiciary.

Also, Mr Lawal called for the independence of the local government.

There are 774 local government areas in Nigeria, but they are under the grip of state governors – a situation that has emasculated the third tier of government.

Responding to the issues, the Justice Minister said President Tinubu was determined to collaborate with stakeholders in reforming the local government system for efficient service delivery.

He noted that there was no country where there is complete separation of powers, pledging the executive’s determination to work with the other branches for public good.

