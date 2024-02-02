The Minna Senior Magistrate Court 3 has ordered the remand of an Islamic teacher accused of inflicting severe injuries on a seven-year-old child in Correctional Custody.

Senior magistrate Halima Yusuf ordered Nura Suleiman to be remanded in the correctional centre after he pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge brought against him.

Officials of the Niger State Child Right Agency in Suleja arrested the defendant after receiving a tip-off that he used an electric cable to whip a seven-year-old Islamic pupil, Isah Mu’azu.

As a result of the injuries, the pupil was rushed to the Suleja General Hospital for medical attention.

The same Islamic teacher, according to the police prosecutor, Emma Bassa, told the court that he had earlier inflicted similar injuries on another pupil, Khalifa Mohammed, an eleven-year-old, sometime last year.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge of causing hurt without provocation, cruelty to children, and ill-treatment of a child.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), marked MN/CR/21/2024 made available in court and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the alleged offences are punishable under sections 246,238 (a) of the penal code law and section 25 of Niger State Child Right and Protection law 2021 as amended.

When the charge was read to the defendant by the senior magistrate, Mr Suleiman pleaded not guilty, despite allegedly admitting to police investigators that he committed the offence and attributing it to the act of the devil (Shaitan).

The defence counsel, Bawa Mijinyawa, made an oral application for his bail but it was objected to by the prosecutor who argued that the case has attracted national interest as the injuries sustained by the seven-year-old pupil went viral on social media platforms.

“Your Worship, I am objecting to the bail application moved by the counsel to the defendant at this early stage of this matter.

“Your Worship, this matter has been taken to the internet and all over the social media platforms which attracted national interest. I am vehemently objecting to the bail of the defendant at this early stage of the case because of the national interest the case has already developed,” he told the court.

The prosecutor then urged for the remand of the defendant in correctional custody for further mention in the case.

Granting the request of the prosecutor, the magistrate, Mrs Yusuf, ordered his remand and adjourned the case till 19 February.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

