Gunmen have killed a police officer in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria.

The slain officer, an inspector simply identified as Osang, was killed on Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital.

The gunmen gained entry into the slain officer’s compound located in Afaha Ube along Ikot Ekpene Road around 8:30 p.m., shooting sporadically to scare away residents, a source, told Punch newspaper.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident to the newspaper, describing it as unfortunate.

Mr Macdon said, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered an investigation over the gruesome murder.

“We have received that information and it is an unfortunate situation. Already, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation and we are committed to ridding the streets of criminal elements.

“We are not deterred by the incident but we are committed to ensuring that, criminally minded persons will account for their actions,” Mr Macdon, a police superintendent said.

Mr Macdon told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the gunmen hacked the police officer to death in a machete attack. But he dismissed reports that the slain police officer was beheaded.

The killing of the officer comes about a month after another officer was killed when gunmen abducted a High Court judge in the state last December.

The slain officer was an orderly to the judge, Joy Unwana, who was kidnapped while on her home after a court sitting in Oron Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2021 reported the killing of an officer during a gun attack on a police facility in the state – the divisional police station, Odoro Ikpe in Ini Local Government Area.

This newspaper also reported that about six officers were killed while they were sleeping in their quarters during a previous attack in the area.

Akwa Ibom, famed as one of the most peaceful states in the country in the country, has witnessed a series of killings since the beginning of this year.

Vanguard newspaper last month reported how a young lady was killed with her body parts missing in Ekpri Nsukara, a community in the state capital.

According to the newspaper, the decapitated corpse of the victim with the upper abdomen missing was tucked in a “Ghana-Must-Go” bag and dumped at the entrance of a Boy’s School in the area.

The incident, according to the newspaper, occurred about a week after a woman was found with her head severed along Udo Udoma Avenue in the state capital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

