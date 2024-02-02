The Ekiti State Government has debunked a claim of subsisting attacks on residents by unknown gunmen, resulting in multiple deaths.

In the wake of Monday’s attack on three traditional rulers by suspected bandits, which led to the death of two of them, a claim in a viral video alluded that many lives had been lost to similar attacks in the state before now.

The viral video is that of a woman who was speaking during Governor Biodun Oyebanji‘s visit to the family of one of the late traditional rulers.

But reacting to the video, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun denied that there has been similar attacks in recent past as alleged in video.

The woman had alleged that marauding Fulani herdsmen had been killing the villagers before now and the government did nothing about the situation.

Mr Olatunbosun said the allegations were borne out of emotions following the killing of the traditional rulers, adding that no such attacks had occured in the state in the last one and a half years.

He noted that the recent attacks is a reflection of the security situation in the country.

He, however, assured that efforts were on by the security apparatus in the state to ensure there is no recurrence of the Monday incident.

Meanwhile, rising from a meeting of traditional rulers in Ekiti State with the governor, the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state expressed sadness over the death of two of its members, Samuel Olatunji, the Olumojo of Imojo-Ekiti and David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti.

The Council also bemoaned the abduction of school children and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti on the same day.

In a communique signed by the Council’s Chairman, Ayorinde Faboro, the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, the monarchs condemned “the sacrilegious and brutal killing of its members and the kidnap of school children and their teachers in Emure-Ekiti.”

The Council called on governments at all levels to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law in no distant time.

“Council further calls on the Federal Government to deploy more security personnel to Ekiti as the State is generally under-policed.

“Council demands that the State Government should empower the traditional rulers with adequate resources to police and secure their domains,” the statement read.

The monarchs directed their members to take necessary measures to ensure all forests currently occupied by bandits and kidnappers are flushed, and that no bushes and forests are occupied by anybody henceforth.

While commending the state governor for “providing quality leadership at this time,” the Council commiserated with the bereaved families and communities of the late monarchs and prayed for the repose of their souls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

