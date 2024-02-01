Kidnappers of the six pupils and members of staff of the Apostolic Faith Church Primary and Secondary School in Emure, Ekiti State, have allegedly reduced their ransom demand from N100m to N15million.

Recall that the school bus conveying the pupils and three teachers, including the driver, was ambushed by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday, along Eporo-Ekiti road, a boundary between Ondo and Ekiti States.

The kidnappers, reportedly, later reached out to the families of the victims, demanding a ransom of N100m for the release of their captives.

But a relative of one of the abductees, who prefers anonymity, told journalists on Thursday, that the ransom has been reduced by the kidnappers after several appeals.

The relative disclosed that the abductors had vowed to kill the victims if the ransom was not paid on time.

“I spoke with the kidnappers today. They said that the ransom is now N15 million. We are still pleading with them to take N4 million, but they insisted it must be N15 million. They said we should not delay the payment because the children are already weak. They even threatened to kill them if the ransom was not paid on time,” he said.

The relative pleaded with Nigerians, the state government and the federal government to come to the aid of the distraught families by rescuing the innocent children from their captors.

However, when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, denied knowledge of any ransom being demanded by the kidnappers.

Mr Abutu reiterated that the operatives of the Command, with other sister agencies, were on the trail of the kidnappers, assuring parents and relatives that the victims would soon be rescued.

He called on the people of the state to remain peaceful and support the police with relevant information towards stamping out criminal elements from the communities.

READ ALSO: Presidential aide tasks security agencies on safe return of abducted Ekiti pupils

“We deployed the Rapid Response Squad for a bush combing operation in collaboration with the military personnel, Amotekun Corps, vigilantes, local hunters, members of Agbekoya group, including policemen and Amotekun Corps from Ondo State.

“During the operation, which was carried out through Emure-Ekiti Forest, Ise/Ogbese Forest to Emure-Ile Forest in Ondo State, the eight suspects were further arrested in the forests. They are Yaya Sumaila, Idrisu Abubakar, Hassan Abudullahi, Abudullahi Abudullahi, Haruna Abubakar, Usman Abudullahi, and Haruna Sule, including one Babusa Alhaji Lede who was arrested inside Ayedun/Ayebode Ekiti forest in Ikole area of the state,” the PPRO said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

