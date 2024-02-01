President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal

A statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, said President Tinubu applauded the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many Nigeria and across West Africa, and also contributing to their economies, which the award further affirmed.

The award, which will be bestowed on Mr Dangote on Friday, is the highest order of Senegal.

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, on the award of the National Order of the Lion by President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The award is the highest order in Senegal and will be bestowed on the foremost businessman on 2 February.

President Tinubu applauds the industrialist for his enterprise and ingenuity, creating jobs and opportunities for many in Nigeria and across West Africa, as well as contributing to their economies, which the award further affirms.

The President commends Mr. Dangote and wishes him the very best in his endeavours.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 1, 2024

