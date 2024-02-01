A group, League of Progressive Nigerians (LPN), has condemned recent attacks on Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The group in a statement on Thursday said the insinuations of malfeasance in some sections of the media against him are baseless and an attempt to distract him from discharging the responsibilities of his office.

Mr Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, had recently written to the State Security Services (SSS) demanding the secret police to probe the allegations of the groups accusing him of fraud and other unethical practices unbecoming of his exalted office.

In the letter to the SSS, Mr Gbajabiamila lamented a sustained smear campaign of calumny against him.

The chief of staff requested the security agency to investigate and fish out those spreading falsehoods about him.

The letter was titled “Request for Investigation of False Allegations and Sustained Campaign of Calumny Against my Person by Unknown Elements.”

Finest public office holder

According to the statement signed by the convener of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, Mr Gbajabiamila remains “one of the finest public office holders in this dispensation, who has brought panache and finesse to redefine governance within the Nigerian public sector space with stellar results accompanying his prodigious efforts.”

LPN said it is obvious to the discerning that “the attacks are meant to hamstring and distract him from offering his best efforts to help the Bola Tinubu administration steady the ship of the Nigerian nation and place the country on the path of sustainable growth and development.”

The statement noted that the chief of staff has been consistent in delivering tangible results wherever he has had the responsibility to serve over the past two decades.

“For those who may have forgotten and those who genuinely do not know, including the tribe of the faceless and garrulous attackers of the person of Mr Gbajabiamila, it’s apt for posterity’s sake to state that the incumbent Chief of Staff had a stellar legislative career spanning Minority Leadership, Majority Leadership and Speakership of the House of Representatives where he delivered excellently,” the group said.

During his tenure in the House of Representatives, the group noted, Mr Gbajabiamila sponsored 25 Bills in the 9th House of Representatives with about 10 considered crucial, passed by the House.

The bills include Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill 2019, Presidential (Transition) Bill 2019l, South West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill 2019. Labour Act (Amendment) Bill 2019, Economic Stimulus Bill 2019, Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill 2020, Quarantine Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2020 and Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank (Establishment Etc) Bill 2020

The chief of staff also sponsored important pieces of legislation, including the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023, the group said.

“His federal constituency, Surulere Federal Constituency, Lagos, will never forget his numerous durable and impactful projects, especially in health and education,” a part of the statement read.

The group said Mr Gbajabiamila’s commitment to building a successor generation who will help repurpose governance in Nigeria for optimal service delivery led to his founding of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative(LMI), which is now domiciled with the National Institute for Democratic and Legislative Studies (NILDS).

The initiative, it stated further, has already produced its second cohort of Fellows with some of them already holding vital appointments at the national and subnational levels.

“We note that the role of the CoS is a thankless one that takes the heat on behalf of the principal, which probably explains why the needless attacks have been going on at an alarming rate in recent times.

“We as a group would have chosen to ignore the rabble-rousers behind the unwarranted attacks and their toxic shenanigans but for their tendency to misinform and therefore mislead some Nigerians who might not truly know what the real issues are,” LPN noted.

The group called on President Tinubu to continue to have confidence in his CoS who, without equivocation, is one of Nigeria’s finest public servants at the moment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

