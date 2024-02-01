Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has announced the suspension of the commissioner of agriculture and natural resources in the state over allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for a greenhouse project.

The governor has set up a seven-man committee to investigate the allegations.

While the commissioner, Omoun Perez is placed on suspension, the governor directed top officials of the ministry including the permanent secretary, Bennet Agamah, assistant director, agricultural engineering, Oki Yintareke, and chief accountant, Gabriel Idiatacheko to proceed on compulsory leave until further notice, Punch newspaper reported.

Their suspension is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu.

The directive followed the outcome of the review of the implementation of the greenhouse project by the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural resources, Mr Emu said.

“The government’s decision is in no way a presumption of guilt but rather a necessary measure to uphold the sanctity of the investigative process already instituted which is to ensure that investigation is concluded without any potential for undue influence or bias,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori in January inspected the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme at Mbiri Farm Settlement and Agro-Industrial Park, Aboh-Ogwashi in Ika North-east and Aniocha South Local Government Areas of the state. He promised to disburse N2 billion to farmers within the month in Special Agricultural Intervention Fund.

The Mbiri Farm Settlement, according to Business Day newspaper, houses 30 greenhouses for cultivation of tomatoes and other vegetables while the Aboh-Ogwashi is for milling of rice and other grains processing.

Governor Oborevwori told the people that he would continue to improve on the agriculture value chain to ensure food security and job creation in the state.

Business Day had in 2019 reported how the Delta State Government inaugurated a N35 million vegetable greenhouses in the state.

The project, done in collaboration with the World Bank, involved a cluster of 10 greenhouses for vegetable farming. It was unveiled by Mr Oborevwori’s predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The project is located at Ukala in Okpuno, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state. It was set up as a sub-project of the State for Employment and Expenditure for Result and Fadama 111.

