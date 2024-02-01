A former member of the House of Representatives, Rima Shawulu, has called for the investigation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the commercial banks and telecommunication companies for failing to track payment of ransom to kidnappers in the country.

Mr Shawulu, who represented Donga, Takum, Ussa & Yangtu Federal Constituency of Taraba State, made the call in an interview on Kakaaki, a programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT), on Thursday.

He said the CBN and the banks should explain why kidnappers are not caught when a huge amount of money is paid or transferred to them as ransom.

“What happens is that if the bandits are able to call the people to pay ransom, they cannot take that huge amount of money and put it into the banking system without being caught.

“The issue is not about security challenges, it is everywhere in the world you are going to have criminals, but the issue is our system. How can a kidnapper collect N100 million and not a single kidnapper or the major faces get exposed? Because some of the people that have access to N1 million… there are people who are the ones that are collecting this huge money,” he said.

Mr Shawulu said Nigeria is one of the most profiled countries in the world through the use of BVN and NIN.

He said almost all Nigerians have BVN and NIN, wondering why it is difficult to trace criminals.

“Nigerian is one of the most profiled people in the world. You go to the bank you need a BVN even after you get a BVN, you’ll be asked to provide a NIN number. Without a NIN number you cannot get an international passport. You go to immigration you are profiled, you go to your workplace, you are profiled, you go to the bank, you are profiled, you go to telecommunication companies, you are profiled. How can we then say that we do not know how this money is moving across the country?

“You know how many people have lost their phone numbers and got them back, just because they have been able to link their numbers to the national registration number. And now you are telling me that people will use phones to collect big money and they cannot be traced. Why do we have telecommunication companies? Why do we have banks? I think that the banks and the telecommunication companies need to be investigated and brought to book.

“If you don’t do that you are not going to have any solution. Let me tell you, for instance, if you mistakenly pay money into somebody’s account, you go to your bank, the bank will tell you how to get the money of the recipient of the account.

“How can you move N100 billion and nothing will be done? To be able to solve this problem, we have to bring the banks including the Central Bank to question; they must be investigated to find out where these monies are going,” Mr Shawulu said.

Insufficient security personnel, funding

The former lawmaker further disclosed that one of the major issues of insecurity is the lack of an adequate policing system.

He said the Nigerian security agencies are understaffed and underfunded.

Mr Shawulu said, “people talk about security agencies especially the police and the army. For instance, for every single soldier you have in Nigeria today you have about three policemen, so we have the civil defence corps, we have the State Security Service – those are the frontline agencies that should have been combating the nature of the kidnappers and the bandits where they are dealing with people in the villages, where they have kept people.

“We have not done so much about security because our investment in the security system in the security sector is too small. Nigeria is a country of 220 million people and all the security agencies combined, we don’t have up to one million personnel. The police, I think the last time they said they are about 300,000, the army 100,000, Navy and Air Force 40,000 or 30,000, the civil defence corps about 30,000 or 40,000.

“If you go to a country like Germany, as in 2019 we were in Germany, the population was 18 million and they had 400,000 policemen both federal and state.

“We have 220 million people and we have 300 or 350,000 policemen and this police include investigation, traffic and others, how do you expect them to work? If you even check their budget, the budget of the police and how much is budgeted for police operations, you will discover that it is not enough.

“Not much is budgeted for your DPO or the police outpost in your area, for them to go on patrol or do any investigation, which is why we go to the police station and there is no paper, no pen, no this and that. Those are realities.”

