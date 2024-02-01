A group, the National Youth Leaders Forum of All Political Parties in Nigeria (NYLFPPN), has adopted an action to attain the 35 per cent inclusion of youth in all elective and appointive positions.

The draft of the plan was adopted on Wednesday at a validation conference held in Abuja.

The conference was organised by the Westminister Foundation for Democracy (WFD) under its Nigeria Open Political Party (NOPP) project.

The action plan, titled: “Strategy for Promoting Youths Participation in Political Party Systems (2024-2027)”, has six goals set by the youth leaders.

Some of the goals include the review of political party constitution, the inclusion of youth in political party structures, the establishment of inclusive youth support clubs in higher institutions of learning, mentorship and advocacy of youth, youth representation in governance structures, and promotion of international best practices in party politics.

On the inclusion of young people, the youth leaders agreed to define youth in the constitution of all political parties as people between the ages of 18-35years, and to ensure the Implementation of the 35 per cent youth affirmative action into the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BoT), caucus, standing and ad hoc committees.

The plan also called for the application of 35 per cent youth affirmative action to the election of delegates from the ward to the national level.

It recommended fee waivers for youth aspirants for all positions within the parties.

Lawmakers make case for more inclusion

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of the Young Parliamentarians Forum of the 10th National Assembly, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, called for more youth inclusiveness in the leadership of political parties in the country.

Mr Alao-Akala, a member of the House of Representatives, reiterated that political parties are the vehicles for leadership, hence, they are critical to advancing political inclusion.

Young people must be engaged in formal political processes and be involved in formulating policies that drive the political party machinery.

“Inclusive political participation is not only a fundamental political and democratic right of every young person in Nigerian but also crucial to building a stable and peaceful society and developing policies that respond to the specific needs of younger generations.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for our young people to be adequately represented in political party’s decision-making level,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos), who is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, charged the youth to show interest and be resolute in taking over the affairs of the country.

Mrs Ogbara stressed the need to appoint only young people as youth leaders of political parties, noting that older people do not understand the minds of the young people and cannot effectively mobilise the youth.

In his opening remarks, the Country Director of WFD, Adebowale Olorunmola, said it is important to bring young people into party politics early enough. He added that youth will be able to learn early enough that politics is not about violence but what one can bring to the table in terms of ideas that can be beneficial to society.

He said that if political parties stand their ground and produce qualified candidates only, Nigeria will be better for it.

Some of the parties that participated in the adoption include the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied People’s Movement (APM).

