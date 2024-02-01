A traditional ruler in Enugu State has urged the state governor, Peter Mbah, to urgently repair the Eke-Egede-Affa Road, saying the terrible state of the road was aiding attacks by kidnappers in the state.

The monarch, Peter Okwesili, spoke on Wednesday, shortly after receiving an award as the most philanthropist traditional ruler of the year 2023 from a local media outfit, Degavoice Media Services Limited.

Mr Okwesili, who is the traditional ruler of the Ibute-Igede Community in the Udi Local Government Area of the state, said although the governor has been “doing so well so far,” his attention should shift to fixing bad roads, particularly in Udi North part of the council area.

“They (Udi North Area) are still behind. The Eke-Egede-Affa Road needs to be fixed. There are a lot of potholes there giving opportunities to kidnappers because you have to slow down to jump potholes to be able to move on,” he said.

“But if the road is fixed well. If you are driving, there will be no problem. So, we are asking the government to start looking into roads in those areas,” Mr Okwesili added.

The monarch contended that bad roads such as the Nsukka-Enugu Express Road should not be left unattended based on being a federal road.

“We have to fix roads wherever it is necessary and possible,” he stated.

Kidnap attacks in Enugu

Like in other parts of Enugu State, communities in the Udi Local Government Area of the state have witnessed increased attacks by suspected kidnappers in recent times.

PREMIUM TIMES, last year, reported how gunmen kidnapped a Catholic priest and six others along the Eke-Egede-Affa Road in the council area of the state.

The cleric was later released about four days later, but it was unclear at the time if he was released with the six other persons.

