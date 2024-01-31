Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the people of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District to vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Silas Onu, during Saturday’s by-election in the district.

Atiku made the call in a statement by his media office on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the election to replace David Umahi, who vacated the seat to take up a ministerial position.

Mr Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was inaugurated as works minister on 21 August last year.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, said in the statement he earlier posted on his Facebook page, that the people of the district, the Senate and Nigeria stand to gain from Mr Onu’s multiple set skills and the vibrancy of his youth.

“It is my appeal to voters in the Ebonyi South senatorial district to give their unalloyed support to Barrister Silas Onu and, by so doing, vote for the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s by-election. The people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District, the Senate and indeed Nigeria stand to gain from Silas Onu’s multiple set skills and the vibrancy of his youth,” he said.

The former VP also said his appeal goes beyond Ebonyi State and that it connects all the 35 constituencies and nine states affected by court-ordered by-elections.

Read Atiku’s statement

PRESS RELEASE

Atiku backs Silas Onu, other PDP candidates in Saturday’s by-election

The by-election arising from outstanding voting into various legislative positions in the 2023 General Election is billed for Saturday.

These elections that cover a wide range of polling units and a few constituencies shall be the last effort by the respective voters in the affected electoral wards to conclude their franchise in the last General Elections.

My appeal goes beyond Ebonyi State and connects with voters in all the 35 constituencies and nine states affected by court-ordered by-elections.

I do hope that voters in these states, which include Ebonyi, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Benue, Ondo, Taraba, Lagos and Kebbi, shall make a bold statement in the forthcoming election by putting a stamp of rejection on the ruling All Progressives Congress for having made insecurity and impoverishment a policy of the state in all the affected polling units.

Our country stands at the cusp of a new beginning, and the decisions that voters in the elections on Saturday shall make will determine how ready we are, as a people, to provoke the march to economic and national recovery.

I would also like to advocate for a peaceful election this Saturday and urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use the opportunity of this by-election to redeem itself of the fraudulent and shambolic elections of 2023.

I want to specifically urge members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party and, indeed, agents of other political parties participating in the elections to conduct themselves according to the laid down regulations on the day of the election. -AA

Released By:

Atiku Media Office

Abuja

31st January, 2024.

