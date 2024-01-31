The Governor of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has signed into law Executive Order 001 of 2024 on the safe handling and storage of harmful substances in the state.

This is coming after the explosion that rocked Ibadan on 16 January in which five people lost their lives, 77 were left injured and many properties were destroyed.

During the brief signing ceremony held at his private office on Wednesday, Mr Makinde said the move was necessary to prevent a recurrence of the Bodija explosion where explosives were stored in a residential area.

The governor urged companies or individuals with harmful substances stored in residential areas in the state to notify the state government.

He said failure to comply with the provisions of the executive order shall constitute an offence and shall be punishable by the law.

Mr Makinde, who was also at the ground zero of the explosion site, disclosed that structural integrity tests on affected buildings have been concluded, adding that the official report is expected next week.

The governor disclosed that most patients hospitalised due to the explosion have been discharged, with only one person awaiting surgery.

“We have also continued our engagement with the affected community and we are working towards supporting them to resume their normal lives.

“We have scheduled an expanded meeting for Tuesday, 6 February, after which we will outline the next steps our administration will take on this issue,” Mr Makinde said.

