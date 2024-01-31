The police in Ondo State have arrested a 22-year-old man, Bakare Ayobami, for allegedly buying a car with a fake bank alert.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Akure.

Mr Odunlami-Omisanya said that on 26 Oct 2023, a case of cybercrime was reported to the Police, involving one Bakare Ayobami aged 22, of Ode Irele in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The PPRO explained that Mr Ayobami had on 20 Oct 2023 at about 1800hrs, gone to a car stand belonging to Filani Oluwaseun and Ogbaguwa Oluwasola at Ikare Road, Owo, to buy a Toyota Corolla 2006 model in the sum of N4,650,000.00 using fake bank alert.

According to the PPRO, through intelligence gathering, police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad, arrested Ayobami Bakare and his accomplice, one Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 26, in Ekiti.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered in Osogbo, Osun State, while another Toyota Camry 2014 model valued at N6.2 million suspected to have been stolen, was also recovered from the suspect.

“Other items recovered include one iPhone 12 PRO Max valued at N600,000.00k and one iPhone 14 PRO, all purchased with fake transfer,” he said.

Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya, who said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, said he would be charged in court after investigation.

(NAN)

