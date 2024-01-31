A Technical Committee, comprising the security agencies met in Abuja on Tuesday to discuss ways of tackling the security challenges in the nation’s mining sector.

The meeting, held at the Police Force Headquarters, had representatives from the armed forces, police, NSCDC, Federal Ministries of Solid Minerals, Environment, and other relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the core mandate of the committee is to curb illegal mining activities perpetrated by both foreigners and Nigerians.

“The mandate of the proposed Taskforce is multifaceted, aiming to curb illegal mining activities perpetrated by both foreigners and Nigerians.

“Key objectives include enhancing security in mining areas, enforcing mining laws, ensuring proper warehousing and monitoring of explosives, and advancing environmental sustainability in our mining operations,” the statement said.

The Nigeria Police Force, security forces, and other MDAs remain steadfast in supporting the agenda of the federal government’s quest for economic recovery and growth as well as the socio-political development of Nigeria. The insecurity challenges in the country’s mining

Many mining areas in Nigeria are currently experiencing illegal mining activities, which are often perpetrated by individuals or groups both National and foreigners seeking quick gains without adhering to regulations.

This has led to various forms of insecurity challenges in some parts of the country. A typical example was the recent explosion in Ibadan which the state confirmed was caused by illegal miners who were storing up explosive devices in a residential area of Bodija.

On January 16 an explosion killed five persons, injured 77 and destroyed 58 houses in the Old Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, further declared that the preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion was caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

Additionally, the presence of bandits and criminal elements in mining regions further complicates security in the sector.

