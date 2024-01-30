The Muslim Community in Ondo State has cried out against its continued marginalisation and exclusion from governance in the state.

This was the submission when the community, led by the Chairperson, League of Imams and Alfas in the state, Ahmed Aladesawe, paid a courtesy visit to the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday in his office.

While addressing the governor, Mr Aladesawe urged the governor to right the wrongs of past administrations in the state by bringing into his government members of the Muslim community.

He said the Muslim community used the opportunity to condole with the government on the loss of the former governor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and also to congratulate Mr Aiyedatiwa on his assumption as governor.

He praised the governor for some decisions and approvals he had made since he came into office, which has brought smiles on the faces of residents.

“We cannot but say that all the appointments you have made so far fall short of the expectations of all fair-minded, just, God-fearing, and objective good people of the State, including our-good-selves,” the Chief Imam said.

“Previous administrations have strategically and critically marginalised the Muslims of Ondo State. We have been reduced to sub-human beings. We are not in government, and we are not involved in governance.

“In the administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the Muslims were not among the ten principal officers of the government, namely the Executive Governor, Deputy Governor, SSG, Chief of Staff, Chief Press secretary, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Head of Service, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and chairman of the ruling party,” he added.

Mr Aladesawe noted that all efforts to correct the lopsidedness in the then government proved abortive as the late governor was not ready to correct the marginalisation.

He said the Muslim community in the state is equally unhappy with the appointments made by Governor Aiyedatiwa thus far.

“You have made four cardinal appointments after your swearing-in, and all are people of your faith with no single Muslim. Are you saying that you cannot find a Muslim in your party cerebral enough to accept even one of those appointments? Are you saying the Muslims are so short of technocrats and intellectuals who can man those offices?

“We, as elders, are disturbed and our children are restless. Our youth are not happy, but we have to calm them with the assurance that we will meet with you and that we believe you will correct the lopsidedness,” he said.

The Chief Imam reminded the governor that Ondo state was not a Christian state.

As such, he noted that any government that desires peace, stability and development must recognise the religious diversity of the state. “All the Muslim youth organisations, including this body, wrote to you pleading that you pick one of our best as your deputy to aid you in the administration of this state. Alas, without any explanation or indulgence, you decided to pick your choice and jettison the over two million Muslims of Ondo State.”

Mr Aladesawe prayed that God would grant Mr Aiyedatiwa the wisdom and courage to right the wrongs of the previous administrations.

“We believe you are specially sent to take the good people of Ondo State to the promise land and we are sure that you will not leave the Muslim community behind in the journey,” he further said.

The community also complained of marginalisation in public schools where the state government had refused to hire teachers for Islamic Religious Knowledge, and do not allow their children to wear hijab or be allowed to attend Jumu’ah.

While pledging their support for the governor, the community urged the governor to address all their concerns.

Reacting to the issues raised, the governor said recent appointments were made based on political considerations rather than religious affiliations, stressing that the people of the state must be united regardless of faith.

He assured that future appointments would take into account the diverse interests of the state’s population.

The governor affirmed support for both private and Islamic schools, noting the government’s previous efforts in supporting special Islamic education initiatives.

He reassured the Muslim community of ongoing efforts to address teacher shortages and ensure the recruitment of Islamic teachers.

Mr Aiyedatiwa also clarified the status of the Muslim Welfare Board, stating that there were no plans for dissolution. He affirmed the government’s commitment to effective governance through the constitution of new boards.

The governor also provided assurances regarding salary arrears, stating that all outstanding payments have been cleared, and reiterated the administration’s focus on youth development and employment opportunities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

